Garrett Walters, a 2018 graduate of Kane Area High School, has received the $1,000 Elizabeth Ann Reigel Memorial Art Scholarship. Taking part in the presentation of the award are, left to right: Laura Rhodes, sister of Elizabeth Ann Reigel; Krisalyn Rhodes, niece of Elizabeth Ann Reigel; Walters; and Linda and Keith Reigel, parents of Elizabeth Ann Reige