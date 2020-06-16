Remains recovered at Twin lakes identified

Remains found Sunday at Twin Lakes Recreation Area have been identified as belonging to Frank Arthur Gillespie, according to Tuesday press release issued by Elk County Coroner Michelle Muccio.

Gillespie, a 53-year old white male, was a resident of James City who had been reported missing in August 2018, according to the release.

He was identified by personal effects found nearby and by identification of a surgical plate, which a comparative analysis of serial numbers was done on, according to the release.

Muccio stated the “cause and manner of” Gillespie’s “death remain undetermined.” However, the release states no foul play is suspected.

The case remains open pending the results of further forensic testing, according to the release.

Gillespie’s remains were found by a hiker at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday in a heavily wooded area adjacent to Twin Lakes.

Pennsylvania State Police, the Mercyhurst University Forensic Anthropology Services Response Team and the Elk County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene.