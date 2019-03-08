Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
The Kane Republican
weather
Home
Forms
News
Local News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
EMPLOYMENT/CAREER GUIDE FEBRUARY 2019
SERVICE DIRECTORY
Obituaries
Entertainment
Special Sections
Shop-Right
Photos
Videos
Autos
Community Links
KADC
Kane Area High School
Trending Now
Keep clippings off streets
You are here
Home
» Reminder to turn clocks forward
Reminder to turn clocks forward
Friday, March 8, 2019
Category:
News
Popular content
Speaking at fete, mayor heaps praise on Kane firemen
EVENTS OF THE WEEK
EVENTS OF THE WEEK
Sidewalk snow removal notices spawn controversy
‘Listening tour’ on recreational marijuana is coming to Kane
View More
Poll
Which is your favorite summer-time drink?
Choices
Lemonade
Iced tea
Water
Soda/Pop
Other
Older polls
Results
National News
Stock Quotes
Obituaries
Copyright © 2019 The Kane Republican | 200 North Fraley, Kane, PA 16735 | (814) 837-6000
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Kane Republican.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password