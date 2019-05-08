Republicans speak at ‘Meet the Candidates’ event in Kane

Candidates for Republican nominations in the May 21 primary election spoke Tuesday night at a “Meet the Candidates” forum in Kane.

More than 50 attended the 70-minute program at Grandma Bair’s Event Center on North Fraley Street.

The McKean County Republican Committee hosted the forum.

Ken Kane, the chairman of the committee, served as the moderator for the program. A Kane resident, Kane led the Pledge of Alliance before the candidates addressed the audience.