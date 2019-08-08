Residents of Kane speak out at Borough Council workshop

Issues with the zoning and code enforcement ordinances were the main topic of discussion on Wednesday evening as the Kane Borough Council hosted its monthly workshop meeting. The meeting was held at 6:30 p.m. at the borough building, located at 112 Bayard Street, Kane.

Residents Todd Warham and Doug Blint came before the council to protest what they see as unfair treatment by the Borough under both the zoning and code enforcement ordinances.

Warham and Blint explained that they are loggers and landscape workers during the summer, but when winter arrives they fix up old cars and sell them when finished to make ends meet for their families.

According to Warham, his relatives own a plot of land in the borough that is not visible from public highways that he maintains and stores cars on until he begins fixing them in the fall/winter. Warham stated that he has repeatedly been the subject of code enforcement officers for abandoned vehicles. He explained that they are not abandoned and showed pictures of the vehicles that he has covered with tarps in a mowed and maintained empty lot.