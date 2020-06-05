Returning computers

When the Kane Area School District began its “Continuity of Education” program after schools closed March 13, school officials provided computers to students and staff members for use at home. Students earlier this week returned these computers at a drop-off site at the high school. Allison Papasergi, left, a graduating senior, hands her computer to Jon Carnovale, center, a member of the district’s technology department. Austin Pierson, left, a summer helper in the technology department, records the receipt of the computer.