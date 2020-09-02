Rocky Ridge Orchards shares their history

Bill and Sherry Jones moved onto their farm in 1976. At that time they were engaged and Sherry needed hay for her horses. Bill told her that he knew where to get hay. When they arrived on the farm to get hay, they saw that the farm was for sale. Sherry Jones said, "We started the orchard because we wanted to stay on the farm and raise our children."

Sherry said that there are 12 varieties of apples and the trees were planted by her and her husband, Bill Jones.