Rosy report is given on commuter air service

MT. ALTON — Numbers show that Southern Airways Express is providing dependable commuter air service to Pittsburgh for Kane area residents.

According to a report presented Wednesday at a meeting of the Bradford Regional Airport Authority, 458 passengers boarded Southern commuter planes in August for the 55-minute flight to the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Another 427 passengers took Southern flights from Pittsburgh to the local airport on Route 59 in Mt. Alton, Lafayette Township.

“It was our busiest August ever,” Ryan Dach told the board. “It was another phenomenal month.”

July was the busiest month ever for Southern as the provider of daily commuter air service at the local airport, Dach said.