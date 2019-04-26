Rotary makes $5,000 donation for Kane gateway project

The Kane Rotary Club has presented a $5,000 check to the Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise (KARE) for a gateway beautification project.

The check was presented earlier this week at a meeting of the Rotary Club.

The project calls for the development of a comprehensive plan for revitalizing and beautifying the Eastern Gateway into Kane. The project area includes the neighborhood north of Biddle Street (Route 6) starting with Lincoln Street, continuing through Clay Street and Janeway Street to Hacker Street.