Rotary Student of the Month

Raymond Maze was honored as the Student of the Month at last Monday's Kane Rotary Club meeting. He outlined his tenure at KAHS, excelling in both scholastics and in sports. Ray plans to attend Penn Tech Institute for two years after graduation, then enroll at Penn State Main Campus to study forestry. Next to Maze is his mother Jamie Maze, both flanked by Superintendent and Rotarian Jeff Kepler, left, and Anthony Santiso, Guidance Counselor, right.