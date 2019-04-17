Sale of Kane sewer system appears on track

The sale of the Kane sewer system to a private company appears to be on track.

Pennsylvania American Water last July offered to buy the sewage system for $17,560,000.

After the payment of debt and legal fees, net proceeds are estimated at $12 million.

Under an agreement, the borough of Kane is expected to receive 80 percent of the net proceeds or about $9.6 million.

Wetmore Township would receive 20 percent or about $2.4 million.

The Kane Borough Sewer Authority held a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the proposed sale.

The authority did not take formal action at the 12-minute meeting at the borough building on Bayard Street.