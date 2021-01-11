Same old Browns? Hardly. Cleveland drills Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — So much for the weight of history. Or practicing. Or having your head coach on the sideline. Or your emotional leader on the field.

The Cleveland Browns overcame all of it, dismantling the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37 in the wild-card round Sunday night.

It's the franchise’s first postseason victory in more than a quarter century and earned Cleveland a trip to Kansas City next Sunday to face the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs