Santa Claus is coming to town in Saturday parade

Santa Claus is coming to town Saturday in the annual Santa Claus parade.

The Kane Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the parade at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The parade will begin on Wetmore Avenue and proceed south on Fraley Street through the Uptown Kane business district. The parade will end at the former Chestnut Street Elementary School.

After waving to children along the parade route, Santa and Mrs. Claus will return to Pepe's Pizzeria at 127 Fraley St. in Uptown Kane.

Children will have the opportunity to sit on Santa's lap to make requests for Christmas toys.

Girl Scouts will be providing cookies and hot cocoa for children at the Santa visit.