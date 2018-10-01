Scarecrows for 'Pumpkin Walk'

These members of the Kane Garden Club are preparing scarecrows for the club's "Carved Pumpkin Walk" to be held Friday and Saturday nights in Evergreen Park in Kane. The women include, left to right: Barb Nunn, Kay Leskovec and Linda Rich. The scarecrows will join with 500 pumpkins at the event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is $3 or $10 for a group of four. The entrance is on the Birch Street side of the park.