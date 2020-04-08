School’s ‘grab-and-go’ meals are big hit with students

The Kane Area School District’s “grab-and-go” meal program during the coronavirus pandemic is becoming a big hit with students and their parents.

A total of 228 students received meals Wednesday— the final day of distributions this week.

“This is our highest total ever,” School District Business Manager Jessica Gabriel said Wednesday after preparing a report on the food distribution program.

“It’s working.”

During the state-ordered school closing due to coronavirus, the school district is providing “grab-and-go” lunches and breakfasts.

The school district has initiated a new format for the distribution.

Meals for multiple days are being given out on Mondays and Wednesdays with one meal distributed on Fridays. (There is no meal distribution on Good Friday this week).

On the Monday and Wednesday distribution days, students will receive two lunches and two breakfasts. A breakfast and lunch will be distributed on Fridays beginning April 17.

The meal distribution is from 11 a.m. to noon at four sites.