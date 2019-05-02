School board to adopt budget with no tax increase

For the first time in more than a decade, the Kane School Board is poised to adopt an annual budget without a tax increase.

Adoption of a tentative budget for 2019-20 is expected to take place next Thursday at the board’s regular monthly meeting.

The forum at 7 p.m. in the middle school auditorium is open to the public.

The budget proposal developed by Business Manager Jessica Gabriel freezes the tax rate at 17.72 mills for property-owners in the McKean County portion of the school district.

This means these taxpayers will receive a tax bill based on $17.72 per $1,000 in assessed property valuation.

The average residential property is valued at $44,195, resulting in an “average” school tax bill of $783.14.