School board names personnel for summer positions
Tuesday, April 16, 2019
KANE, PA
The Kane School Board has appointed personnel for various positions this summer.
Summer school teachers at the elementary school include: Brittany Bizzak, Janelle Gilmore, Tracy Pierson, Katie Dupree, Linda Cecchetti, Amanda Priest, Krista Perkins, Samantha Behan, Ruth Cartwright, Shannon Field and Jennifer Morris.
The pay rate is listed at $25.53 per hour.
Summer school teachers at the middle school include Kelly Johnson and Hali Songer. The pay rate is $25.53 per hour.
