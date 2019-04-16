School board names personnel for summer positions

The Kane School Board has appointed personnel for various positions this summer.

Summer school teachers at the elementary school include: Brittany Bizzak, Janelle Gilmore, Tracy Pierson, Katie Dupree, Linda Cecchetti, Amanda Priest, Krista Perkins, Samantha Behan, Ruth Cartwright, Shannon Field and Jennifer Morris.

The pay rate is listed at $25.53 per hour.

Summer school teachers at the middle school include Kelly Johnson and Hali Songer. The pay rate is $25.53 per hour.