School to charge fees for signs at sports venues

The Kane Area School District will be selling advertising signs and banners at sports venues.

The school board voted 8-0 Thursday to adopt a schedule of fees for the ads.

Board President Claire Ann Buckley endorsed the fee schedule along with board members Susan Aul, Susan Grolemund, John Ball, Tom Kerek, Linda A. Anderson, Krista Jamerson and Adam Risinger.

Board member Scott Paul did not attend the meeting.

The annual fee schedule for signs and banners on the high school gymnasium walls or fence around the soccer/football and track complex ranges from $270 to $720.

“Naming rights” for the scoreboard at the Paul R. Miller Stadium for football is a hefty $100,000, according to the fee schedule. The “rights” remain for the lifetime of the scoreboard.

Other major fees include: $10,000 for a sign on the full scoreboard in the high school gymnasium and $5,000 for a sign on half the scoreboard.

Game sponsorships are $200 per contest or $2,000 per season.

The school will not be selling signs for baseball because the team plays at the borough’s Pat Santilli Field at Glenwood Park.

The school will not be selling signs for the girls softball team, which plays at the Little League baseball fields.

Some businesses and individuals may come forward now to sponsor signs for the upcoming track season.

But School Superintendent Jeff Kepler expects most of the sales to take place for the 2019-20 football and soccer seasons.

Kepler said Assistant High School Principal Jay Israel will be in charge of the advertising signs and banners.

The fees for advertising at school sports venues will help offset rising costs for athletics. No estimate has been given on the amount of revenue the fees will produce.

In other business at the 30-minute meeting in the middle school auditorium, the school board:

