School concert-goers donate items, cash to Food Pantry

[Caption] The Kane Music Boosters collected donations at school Christmas concerts for the Kane Food Pantry. Shown with some of the donations at the recent high school concert are, left to right: Henry Sobieski, director of the school orchestra and chorus; Laura Rhodes, a member of the Music Boosters; Dawson Glogau, a member of the school saxophone ensemble; Heather Glogau, president of the Music Boosters; and Ashley Shay, Robert Rasey and Haley Berguson, high school chorus members.

By:

Ted Lutz

Staff Writer

There is no admission charge for the annual Christmas concerts for the Kane Elementary School, the Kane Middle School, and Kane Area High School.

But, in the spirit of Christmas, the Kane Music Boosters asked those attending the concerts to donate non-perishable items or cash to the Kane Food Pantry.

The Music Boosters set up collection sites near the entries at each of the three school concerts. Volunteers were stationed at the sites.

Generous concert-goers came through like faithful Santas and brought in numerous donations for the Food Pantry.

"We are very pleased with the outpouring of community support for the Food Pantry," Music Boosters President Heather Glogau said. "We collected at least a car trunk-full of items for the Food Pantry."

The Kane Area Food Pantry has been serving needy families in the Kane Area School District for more than 30 years.

The Food Pantry, located in the basement of the rectory at St. Callistus Catholic Church at Chase and Haines streets, serves an average of 225 individuals each month from nearly 90 families.

The Kane Area Ministerial Association sponsors the Food Pantry, which is staffed solely by volunteers.

Distribution of food is normally held on the fourth Friday of the month. Needy families pick up staples such as canned goods, cereal, and even fresh vegetables, fruit, eggs and frozen meat.

Registration takes place at the Food Pantry.

It requires between 25 and 30 volunteers to operate the Kane Area Food Pantry distribution site each month. Many of the volunteers are retirees.

Persons wishing to donate to the Kane Area Food Pantry or volunteer should contact Becky Harris at 598-6162. She is the president of the volunteer Food Pantry Board of Directors.