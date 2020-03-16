School is providing ‘grab-and-go’ meals to students

The shuttered Kane Area School District today began to provide “grab-and-go” lunches and breakfasts for all students.

There are four distributions sites in the district.

They include:

*Kane Middle School, West Hemlock Avenue.

*Mt. Jewett Fire Hall, 2 Gallup Ave.

*Highland Township Fire Hall, 140 Pennsylvania Ave., James City.

*Hamilton Township building and Ludlow Fire Hall parking lot, 2 Curtis Road, Ludlow.

Students receiving the meals must be present at the sites when they receive the food.

The meal distributions will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

Students will receive a lunch for the day of the distribution and a breakfast for the following day. For example, students today will receive a lunch for today and breakfast for Wednesday.

The meal distribution will be in effect for at least the next two weeks due to the mandatory school closing prompted by the coronavirus.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday ordered the closing of all Pennsylvania schools for a two-week period beginning Monday, March 16.

After two weeks, the state will evaluate and situation and decide whether to extend the school closing order.