Scouts place flags at graves

In advance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 25, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and younger scouts braved a rain/snow mix and mid-30-degree temperatures Monday to place American flags at the graves of military veterans who are buried in Kane cemeteries. At left, are scout leader Katie Cappello and her two sons— R.J. Higginbotham, 7, of Cub Scout Pack 422 and Connor Higginbotham, 11, of Boy Scout Troop 427. Frank Sirianni, right, is a trustee with the Kane Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), which provides the flags for the graves at Memorial Day each year.