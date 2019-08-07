Second Annual National Night Out draws large crowd in Kane

Area children and families took advantage of the opportunity to put names and faces to local law enforcement and first responders on Tuesday night in Kane. A large crowd attended the Second Annual National Night Out at the Kane Firehall.

The event is held to promote relationships with community and law enforcement as well as first responders. National Night Out is a nationwide event that draws over 38 million people from 16 thousand communities all over the country.

"The whole purpose of this night is to create a relationship between law enforcement, first responders and the community," said Kane Mayor Brandy Schimp. "It puts everybody out in a casual atmosphere, conversing, interacting and figuring out ways to make our community safer."