Senator Bob Casey speaks at Kane Senior Center

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania is a long-time advocate and supporter of federal health care programs.

This stance by the Scranton native came across loud and clear Monday in his extemporaneous remarks at the Kane Senior Center on Fraley Street.

“It’s important to focus on the here and now,” the Democrat told the 50-member audience. He said there are proposed “threats” to alter the federal Medicare and Medicaid programs.

He called these plans “a really bad idea” because he believes the proposals hurt senior citizens, children and those with disabilities.

Casey vowed to “fight” against changes that would reduce Medicare and Medicaid benefits.