Send birthday cards to Kane blind man

The family of Kane native Edward Haight is hoping friends will send him cards as he celebrates his 60th birthday next Monday, May 25 Memorial Day. For several years, he has been a resident at the Snyder Memorial Home in Marienville. His address is Edward Haight, Snyder Memorial Home, Box 680, Marienville, Pa. 16239. Haight is totally blind. Kane area residents will remember him as a singer in several local churches and as a bicycle repairman. For more information, call 837-7405.