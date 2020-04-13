Senior Centers are closed, but still providing hot meals

Like most other public buildings, area Senior Centers are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although closed to visitors, the centers still are providing their hot meals Monday through Friday.

Beth Lenaway, executive director of the Kane Senior Center, and Shirley Moore, president of the center board, dress daily in face masks, mesh caps, aprons and gloves to serve “get-and-go” meals.

Local senior citizens call the center in advance to make their reservation for meals. The menu is posted on a monthly calendar available to seniors.

Those receiving the daily meals pull up in vehicles in front of the senior center at 100 N. Fraley St. in Uptown Kane. Lenaway and Moore carry meals to the vehicles as the seniors arrive between 11:30 a.m. and noon.

“All they do is wind down their windows and we hand them their meals,” Lenaway said.

Senior citizens unable to drive to the center for their meals can ask for “home delivery.”

“We have several volunteers who will deliver the meals,” Lenaway said.

The Kane Senior Center has the busiest meal program in the region that includes 13 centers in McKean, Elk and Cameron counties.

The Kane center in February served 585 meals. Bradford was next with 477.

Lenaway said the Kane Senior Center normally provides at least 30 meals a day. This total has been fluctuating due to the closing of the center.

“We’re down a little bit,” Lenaway said.

Still, lunch-time is a busy operation at the Kane Senior Center.

The center on Monday provided 23 meals and expects to hand out or deliver 30 today, Lenaway said.

Most of senior citizens who receive meals are among the 130 members of the Kane Senior Center. The annual membership fee is $10.

Lenaway said meals are available to all Kane area senior citizens— members and non-members— age 60 or older. For applications for new meal recipients, call the center at 837-6981 between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The center serves Ludlow and James City as well as Kane.