Seniors in orchestra ready to perform

Seniors in the Kane High School Orchestra are ready to perform Tuesday evening in the Spring Concert at the school auditorium. The group includes, left to right, front row: Chloe Starner, violin; Christo Park, cello; Gregory Foltz, cello; and Gunnar Fryzlewicz, bass; back row: Kendall Watts, violin; Ashleigh Glogau, violin; Madigan Dalton, violin; Henry Sobieski, director; Sarah Cecchetti, violin; Alyssa Lima-Lopez, violin; and Ally Peterson, violin.