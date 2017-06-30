Several bridges are replaced
Friday, June 30, 2017
KANE, PA
Several bridges are being replaced in the Kane area. At least four major bridges are being replaced in Hamlin Township alone. Work continues (above) on the Route 6 bridge near the Kasson and Bloomster Hollow roads. Work also is underway on a Route 6 bridge near Route 146 in Hamlin Township and at the bridge on Kushequa Avenue leading to Kushequa in the township. Work has been completed on a bridge on Route 6 near Dewey Avenue in the township.
Category: