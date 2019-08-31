Several criminal cases are filed in Kane District Court

Several criminal cases have been filed in Kane District Court.

Information on the following cases is from public documents filed with the court:

-Matthew Jerod Miller, 33, of DuBois is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and drugs.

State Police Trooper Andrew Eliason placed eight charges, including careless driving and traveling off the southbound lane of Route 219 in causing a crash near the Westline Road.

The defendant was operating a silver 2013 Chevrolet sedan.

A test showed Miller’s blood alcohol content (BAC) to be

.178 percent— more than double the legal limit. He also had marijuana in his system while operating a vehicle, court records show.

Miller is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday before Kane District Court Judge Dave Engman.

-Andrew Scott Carlson, 48, of 545 Smithfield Ave., Kane, is charged with DUI (alcohol).

State Police Trooper Nicholas Anderson placed nine charges, including careless driving and failure to stop at a stop sign in Kane.