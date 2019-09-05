Several personnel changes coming in Wetmore Township

Several personnel changes are on the horizon in Wetmore Township.

The township Board of Supervisors has named Jody Yasurek as the new secretary-treasurer. She is scheduled to begin work Sept. 30 for a three-month training period with current township secretary-treasurer Elaine Bodistow, who is retiring Dec. 31.

Bodistow, who has been the township’s part-time secretary-treasurer since 1996, will continue to hold her elected position as a township supervisor.