Several personnel changes coming in Wetmore Township
Thursday, September 5, 2019
KANE, PA
Several personnel changes are on the horizon in Wetmore Township.
The township Board of Supervisors has named Jody Yasurek as the new secretary-treasurer. She is scheduled to begin work Sept. 30 for a three-month training period with current township secretary-treasurer Elaine Bodistow, who is retiring Dec. 31.
Bodistow, who has been the township’s part-time secretary-treasurer since 1996, will continue to hold her elected position as a township supervisor.
