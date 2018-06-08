Sgt. Palmer Memorial Award

Photo by Ted Lutz —Daniel Bentz, left, of Pittsburgh, presented the Sgt. Jeffrey A. Palmer Memorial Award to Angelo Costanzo, center, a 2018 graduate of Kane Area High School. Michelle Palmer is the wife of Sgt. Palmer and a 1989 graduate of Kane Area High School. The award, now in its 26th year, includes a $1,000 scholarship and a personal plaque. Costanzo also will have his name placed on the permanent Sgt. Palmer plaque mounted on the wall outside the main entrance at the high school auditorium.