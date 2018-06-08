Sgt. Palmer Memorial Award

By: 
Ted Lutz
Staff Writer
Friday, June 8, 2018
KANE, PA

Photo by Ted Lutz —Daniel Bentz, left, of Pittsburgh, presented the Sgt. Jeffrey A. Palmer Memorial Award to Angelo Costanzo, center, a 2018 graduate of Kane Area High School. Michelle Palmer is the wife of Sgt. Palmer and a 1989 graduate of Kane Area High School. The award, now in its 26th year, includes a $1,000 scholarship and a personal plaque. Costanzo also will have his name placed on the permanent Sgt. Palmer plaque mounted on the wall outside the main entrance at the high school auditorium.

