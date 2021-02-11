Shaffer advances to Super Region semi-finals

Johnsonburg 138-pound senior Nolan Shaffer advanced to the semi-finals at the West Super Region with an 8-2 win over Ryan Herbert - his semi-final bout will be held after 9:30 a.m. Brookville's Owen Reinsel (120) also advanced to the semi-finals, Port Allegany's Braedon Johnson will drop to the consolation.

Tune to WDDH, 97.5 FM - The Hound for the action - https://houndcountry.com

FLOARENA is providing real time updates - https://arena.flowrestling.org/event/ab278593-db62-42e9-b588-d19bb40df99c