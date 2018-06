On Saturday, June 23, Friends’ Memorial Public Library will be sponsoring a “Sidewalk Chalk Art Competition” near the canopy at Kane Innovations. Registration and “Chalking Time” will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Come join the fun and put your art on display. If you’re not an artist, come and enjoy Kane’s great artists. Remember, the contest is open to all ages, regardless of your artistic ability.