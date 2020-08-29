Smith is happy Kane golfers will be teeing off

The Kane girls’ and boys’ head golf coach Nathan Smith is prepping his teams for the upcoming season which can begin Sept. 14.

Last Friday the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association voted to go ahead with fall sports pending school district approval. Kane and other schools in the Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit 9 which include McKean, Elk, Cameron, and Potter counties will be competing in the IU9 “bubble”. Schedules for golf, football, volleyball, soccer, cross country and girls’ tennis will be announced early next week. The Wolves and Lady Wolves golf teams will face golfers from Ridgway, Bradford, St. Marys, Smethport, Coudersport, Cameron County, and Oswayo Valley. It appears Elk County Catholic which is not part of the IU9 will also be competing with the area schools.

Smith is looking forward to his duffers to get on the course and feels both teams have quality golfers. “I'm happy for the kids that they are getting a chance to compete. With everything that has changed in all of our lives this year, I think it is good for the kids to have this opportunity for a little bit of normalcy. I'm not sure what all our schedules will entail, but we have some really good individuals and really good boys' and girls' teams,” he said.