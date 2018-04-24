'Smokey' presents seedlings

"Smokey The Bear" presented Easter Hemlock seedlings to all first-graders Tuesday at the annual Arbor Day program at the Kane Elementary School. The group includes, left to right, students in front row: Joseph Ross, Jackson Himes, Desiree Asel and Sarah Fox; back row: Justin Lund, recycling coordinator for the McKean County Conservation District; Adam Causer, watershed specialist with the Conservation District; Eric Monger, district forester with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Bureau of Forestry; and "Smokey The Bear" (Mike Cole, forester with the DCNR).