SPARKS groups outline projects to boost Kane

A lot of local people are doing a lot of volunteer brainstorming to come up with ways to benefit Kane.

More ideas for boosting the community came to the forefront Monday at a three-hour SPARKS “large group” meeting at the Kane Memorial Chapel.

SPARKS formed three years ago as an informal organization to discuss inter-agency cooperation to achieve common goals.

Seven groups within SPARKS include the Kane Borough Council, the Wetmore Township Board of Supervisors, the Kane School Board, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)-Kane, the Chamber of Commerce, the Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise (KARE) and the Kane Area Industrial Development Corporation (KAIDC).