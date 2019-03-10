Speaking at fete, mayor heaps praise on Kane firemen

As they respond to emergencies, Kane’s volunteer firemen are “headed to the place where most are running from.”

This is a statement made Saturday by Kane Mayor Brandy Schimp in describing the dedicated members of the Kane Volunteer Fire Department.

“I want to thank you for what you do for this community,” Schimp told the firemen. “I’m sure I don’t need to tell you it can feel like a thankless job on certain days — whether it’s leaving work early, leaving home just as dinner is on the table or leaving your child’s sporting event or concert.

“Out the door you go.”

Schimp and her husband — State Police Corporal Lance Schimp — served as the guest speakers Saturday at the annual banquet for the Kane Volunteer Fire Department.

More than 100 attended the event at the Kane Fire Hall on Poplar Street.

The mayor said she “can’t speak highly enough about the quality of men and women who dedicate their time” as firemen and members of the Fire Police.

“When it comes to promoting our area and encouraging people to live here, the fire department is one of the first things I always mention,” Schimp said. “The fact that we have a highly functioning, well-educated and all-volunteer fire department speaks volumes as to the kind of community we are.

“It never ceases to impress.”

Through their “continuous training,” volunteer firemen in Kane “show not only dedication to your craft, but dedication to those you willingly volunteer to serve,” Schimp said.

“I speak for all citizens when I say ‘thank you’ for stepping up and walking the walk that only a few are willing to do,” the mayor said. “Continue to be safe. May God place his blessings over the Kane Volunteer Fire Department.”

In her message, Schimp outlined some of the recent positive activities in the Kane business community.

“More great things are on the horizon,” she said.

In his comments, Trooper Schimp said his law enforcement agency is “comfortable” knowing that Kane firemen are joining State Police in responding to a traffic accident or other local emergency.

He said the State Police “appreciate everything you do.” He said the agency is very much aware of the “sense of commitment and duty” shown by the members of the Kane Volunteer Fire Department.

The Rev. David Pflieger, chaplain of the fire department, gave the invocation prior to the buffet dinner prepared by Bob’s Trading Post of Red Bridge.

Pflieger is the pastor of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Kane and is the chaplain at The Lutheran Home at Kane.

Mike Detsch, vice president of the Kane Volunteer Fire Department, introduced guests from area fire departments.

Kane Fire Chief Tim Holt introduced the assistant chiefs. They include: Dave Silvis, first assistant; Daryl Snyder, second assistant; and Matt Bressler, third assistant.

For full article, check the March 11, 2019 printed or e-edition of The Kane Republican