Special exceptions sought for ‘bed and breakfast’ sites

More overnight lodging is now available in Kane at several “bed and breakfast” sites linked with an international company.

At least four “bed and breakfast” locations in Kane are listed on the Airbnb website on the internet.

Founded in 2008, Airbnb claims it “provides a platform for hosts to accommodate guests with short-term lodging and tourism-related activities.”

Before booking their lodging at Airbnb sites, visitors must provide personal and payment information.