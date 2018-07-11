Squatchfest draws large crowd to Kane Family Drive-in

The Kane Family Drive-In was bustling with activity last Saturday, July 7, during the third annual Squatchfest music festival.

The family-friendly festival is held rain or shine during the month of July and includes several bands, games, food and contests for all ages, followed by a fireworks show and surprise guest to end the night.

Squatchfest first began as a part of the drive in's five-year plan, though it would only be a dream for two years. In 2015, it was brought to life as a way to keep the Kane Family Drive-In alive.

"It's like being at a real concert," event director, Lowell Watts stated.

Alongside musical entertainment, Squatchfest also featured a pig roast and various activities for all ages, as well as a dunk tank and bouncy house for young children.

Out of all the activities, organizers said the Sasquatch Calling contest was one of the crowd favorites. The contest was separated into two groups, junior and adult. Later on, winners received a hand-carved trophy. A .22 rifle with a scope was also given out as one of the prizes.

Though it is an outdoor music festival, Watts pointed out that it is a very family-friendly and safe event. One of the security guards, Brian Hillard, joked that he had seen "rowdier church outings" than Squatchfest.

"Squatchfest is just a very wholesome, good time," Watts said.

For more information about the Kane Family Drive-in and Squatchfest, visit kanefamilydrivein.com or www.facebook.com/SQUATCHFEST.