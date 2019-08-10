State ag chief praises local sunflower project

The chief of the state agriculture department praised the “Wilds Sonshine Factory” during a visit Friday at the soon-to-open local business on Route 6 in Wetmore Township just west of Kane.

“This is an opportunity to add sunflowers and other crops for the development of a business,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “It’s a great thing.”

Dave and Tosha Conklin, owners of Kane Lawn and Garden, plan to feature sunflowers and other locally-grown grains for a unique new distillery called the “Wilds Sonshine Factory.”