State, local police targeting aggressive driving

The City of St. Marys Police Department are among the 235 municipal agencies statewide, along with the Pennsylvania State Police, who are cracking down on aggressive drivers through Aug. 26.

The Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Program aims to reduce the number of aggressive driving related crashes, injuries and fatalities in state. The program, funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, kicked off on Monday.

“The City of St. Marys Police Department and by extension the citizens of St. Marys are absolutely benefited by our officers’ enforcement efforts during each aggressive driving wave,” said Thomas J. Nicklas, Chief of Police. “Motorists in St. Marys were identified as being involved in a higher than normal rate of collisions involving aggressive driving behaviors. These waves allow officers to concentrate solely on these behaviors in an effort to reduce the number of collisions of this kind and make driving in our community safer for everyone.”