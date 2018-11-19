State official warns senior citizens about scams

This is the anti-scam advice from Alan McGill, one of the keynote speakers Monday at the Elder Law forum at the Kane Senior Center.

More than 30 attended the two-hour program, which also included presentations by local attorney Erik Ross and Paula Fritz Eddy, executive director of the new McKean County Community Foundation.

McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer served as the master-of-ceremonies.

McGill is the senior supervisory special agent for the office of the Pennsylvania attorney general.

A supervisory narcotics agent with the office, McGill has been assigned to the Office of Public Engagement.

According to McGill, Kane senior citizens need to be aware of all types of "scam artists."

He said some of the scams succeed because "we're being careless" with personal data.

"Be more diligent with your information," McGill said. He urged the seniors to be wary of phone calls seeking social security numbers, addresses and credit card data.

"Ask questions," McGill said. "Don't do business over the phone."

He said involved with scams often "tug on your heartstrings" when seeking money for so-called charities.

He advised Kane seniors to "go local" and support area volunteer fire companies and churches rather than give their money to strangers calling on the phone.

According to McGill, some scams are perpetrated by "a trusted source" such as a family member seeking money for drugs.

"You've got to watch things like that," he said.

McGill warned Kane senior citizens about bogus calls linked with the lottery, a sweepstakes, the Internal Revenue Service and Social Security.

McGill said those trying to seek money from senior citizens have "all day long every day of the year to perfect their scam."

The speaker, who has worked as a professional investigator for 30 years and has served 23 years in law enforcement, said the use of credit and debit cards has led to major scams.

He said the "criminals" have come up with unique ways to "capture your data" and "steal your identity."

"If you suspect fraud, act quickly," McGill said.

