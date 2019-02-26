State Police base moves from Lantz Corners to airport grounds

Photo by Ted Lutz — The State Police base in McKean County now is located in this new building on the grounds of the Bradford Regional Airport on Route 59 in Mt. Alton. The new location will be called the Lewis Run station.Photo by Ted Lutz — State Police on Tuesday virtually completed the move from this building on Route 219 near Lantz Corners to a new facility at the Bradford Regional Airport grounds on Route 59. This vacated site was known as the Kane base.
Tuesday, February 26, 2019

Category: