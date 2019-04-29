State Police donate old furniture to Kane department
KANE, PA
The Kane Police Department has received used furniture from the State Police.
The surplus furniture was donated to Kane when the State Police base recently moved from Route 219 near Lantz Corners to a complex at the Bradford Regional Airport on Route 59 near Lewis Run.
The used furniture donated by the State Police to Kane includes several desks, storage lockers, filing cabinets, chairs and other items used for storage and organization.
