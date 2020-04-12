State Sec. of Health Levine details Factors for state’s reopening

A number of factors will be taken into consideration when the state begins to lift “stay-at-home” orders and allow non-essential businesses to reopen, according to Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.

During a press conference on Saturday that was livestreamed online on a number of sites, including the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Facebook page, Levine fielded several questions related to how the state will go about determining when it is safe to begin removing some of the measures put in place by Governor Tom Wolf in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

According to Levine, among the data that will be examined will be the number of new cases, as well as the percentage of new cases per capita.

“When we see that COVID-19 is going down, that the incidence is going down, that the percentage of new cases is going down, and that there is much less community spread, then I think that’s the time in certain areas of Pennsylvania to be able to lift the business ban and to allow people to go out,” Levine said.

Once that happens, those areas will be watched closely to ensure that there are no new spikes in the number of cases.