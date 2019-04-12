State Tick Research Lab sees increase in Lyme Disease cases

The number of tick-borne Lyme Disease cases in the U.S. is on the rise.

This is the message delivered Thursday evening in Kane by Nicole Chinnici, the director of the state Tick Research Lab at East Stroudsburg University.

In her remarks at the Roach-Bauer Forestry Forum at Grandma Bair’s Event Center in Kane, Chinnici said “confirmed and probable” cases of Lyme Disease in the U.S. jumped from 36,429 in 2016 to 42,743 in 2017.

Pennsylvania is a leader in reports of Lyme Disease cases.

McKean and Elk are among the leading counties in the state with Lyme Disease reports.

Most of the cases are reported between April and November with the peak in July.

Based on studies at the Tick Research Lab, “infection exists in 52 percent of deer ticks tested,” Chinnici said.