Street paving project is scheduled for Hazel Hurst

HAZEL HURST – A street paving project in Hazel Hurst will take place this year. Hamlin Township Supervisors Jim Trussell and Jim Myers discussed the work Monday at a board meeting at the township building in Hazel Hurst. Supervisor Wally Howard did not attend the meeting. IA Construction of Franklin has been awarded the contract of $70,974.30 for the paving of Orchard and Chambers Streets and Cleveland Avenue/School Street. Trussell said the paving would be "completed before the snow flies" in the fall.