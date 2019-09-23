Sun shines on 26th festival at Kinzua Bridge State Park

MT. JEWETT — Mary Ann Burggraf downplays her key role in organizing the annual Kinzua Bridge State Park Festival.

She gives the credit to the board members for the Kinzua Bridge Foundation.

But, make no mistake about it, Burggraf is the kingpin of the popular event, which was held Saturday and Sunday at the park.

Of course, she can thank Mother Nature for two glorious warm days.

“We’re super, super fortunate to have this weather,” Burggraf said while listening to free live musical concerts on the stage set up at the park.

More than 100 vendors brought their arts, crafts and foods to the 26th free festival.

There were many activities for children and displays for all to enjoy.

Burggraf said the Kinzua Bridge Foundation organizes and sponsors the festival to focus attention on the only state park in McKean County.