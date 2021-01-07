Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
The Kane Republican
weather
Home
Forms
News
Local News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
SERVICE DIRECTORY
Obituaries
Entertainment
Special Sections
Shop-Right
Photos
Videos
Community Links
KADC
Kane Area High School
Trending Now
Biden win confirmed this morning according to the Associated Press
Gov. Wolf Condemns Violence in D.C.
There are 683,389 positive COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania.
You are here
Home
» Sunday hunting: It is unlawful to hunt on Sundays except foxes, crows and coyotes.
Sunday hunting: It is unlawful to hunt on Sundays except foxes, crows and coyotes.
Staff Writer
Thursday, January 7, 2021
KANE, PA
Category:
Hot Topics
Popular content
Take Me Back Tuesday
Biden win confirmed this morning according to the Associated Press
Events this Week
Palm Sunday worship
Kane borough laws draw public ire at council workshop
View More
Poll
Who is your favorite reindeer?
Choices
Rudolph
Prancer
Cupid
Comet
Vixen
Other
Older polls
Results
Stock Quotes
Obituaries
Copyright © 2021 The Kane Republican | 200 North Fraley, Kane, PA 16735 | (814) 837-6000
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Kane Republican.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password