Super Regional opponents for Shaffer, Casilio and Ely set

Sixteen wrestlers in each of the 13 weight classes will take to the mats Saturday at the West and East Super Regionals. North West champs senior 138-pound Nolan Shaffer and 160-pound Cole Casilio of the Rams, and Kane regional 152-pound runner-up sophomore Luke Ely are among them.

The three District 9 wrestlers will be competing at the event being held at IUP. The top three finishers from the Feb. 27 North West Region Championships will be going against the top five from the South West region.

Shaffer and Casilio are both 16-0. Ely, who finished third at the District 9 championships on Feb. 20, is 9-2.

Shaffer will wrestle the fourth-place finisher from the South West junior Ryan Herbert (22-7) of Ligonier in the quarter-finals. Casilio also faces the fourth-place South West finisher senior Hunter Weitoish (12-4) of Philipsburg-Osceola. Ely goes against the third-place finisher from the South West, senior Hudson Holbay of Westmont Hilltop.

Advancement to the semi-finals guarantees a trip to Hershey to compete at the PIAA Class AA championships on March 12. Quarter-final losers drop to the consolation bracket where they can finish as high as third. The top four finishers Saturday advance to the state finals.

The Rams were the only D-9 team to finish with two champions. Other district champs include Sheffield senior 189-pound Ethan Finch (27-0) and Brookville 285-pound senior Nathan Taylor (23-1). District 10’s Reynolds also had two North West champs.

Ely is among three District 9 wrestlers that finished as North West runner-ups. He is joined by 120-pound Brookville junior Owen Reinsel (22-2) and Port Allegany 126-pound Braedon Johnson (13-1) a senior who attends Smethport – the two schools co-op.

No District 9 wrestlers finished third to advance to Saturday’s action. Ten finished fourth.