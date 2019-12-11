Swanson retiring as AHUG director

State Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) joined other area officials Wednesday in thanking and honoring Sue Swanson of Kane, who is retiring after 26 years of service with the Kane-based Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group (AHUG). Swanson joined the organization as an administrative assistant in 1993 and was named executive director in 1997. During her tenure, Swanson built strong working relationships on the local, state and national levels to the benefit of the area hardwood industry. The group, which met at Grandma Bair’s Event Center in Kane, includes, left to right: Chris Guth, AHUG president; Amy Shields of St. Marys, incoming AHUG executive director; Mark Adams, State Sen. Joe Scarnati’s office; Swanson; Causer; and Wayne Bender, executive director of the Pennsylvania Hardwoods Development Council.